Well-respected gemologist to present in Coventryville next week

COVENTRYVILLE – All are invited to attend a program organized by the Coventry Town Museum featuring well-respected local gemologist Joseph VanSteenburg on Tuesday, June 27 at 6:30 p.m.

Those who are native to the Chenango region of New York, who are proud of the area's natural beauty, and who are interested in how natural resources have lifted the history and economy of the area are called to attend Mr. VanSteenburg's presentation in the Community Meeting Room of the Coventryville Congregational Church.