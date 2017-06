CHENANGO COUNTY A number of high schools in the greater-Chenango County region will hold their graduation ceremonies this weekend. The area-graduation schedule for the weekend is listed as follows:

Afton Central School will hold its graduation ceremony on Friday, June 23 at 7 p.m. A live-broadcast of the ceremony is scheduled to be streamed on the school's website tonight from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. at www.afton.stier.org.