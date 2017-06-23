NHS Sports Hall of Fame Committee announces 2017 induction class

NORWICH – After several months of deliberation and consideration of numerous nominees, the Norwich High School Sports Hall of Fame announces its 2017 induction class.

Individual athletes being inducted include Harold “Clone” Ryan (1920), Leland “Bunky” Morris (1937), Salvatore “Sal” Annese (1960), Mike Conron (1977), Tim Whitney (1980), Jason James (1994) and Karen Snyder (2002). Also honored will be wrestling and baseball coach Frank Giltner (1935-54) and Frank Wassung, who coached NHS basketball for four years (1915-19) before becoming Superintendent of Schools (1919-37).

“The Norwich Sports Hall of Fame committee thinks that the selections this year continue to embody the high standards that the voting members expect,” said NHS Hall of Fame committee member Joseph Downey.

The induction dinner and ceremony are scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Norwich High School.

Profiles of each honored inductee will appear in upcoming Friday editions of The Evening Sun. More information specific to the induction ceremony will follow.

– Submitted