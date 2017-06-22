NCSD to participate in summer food service program

NORWICH – The Norwich City SD announces it participation in the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). Meals will be provided to all children 18 years and under without charge. In Civil Rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by the USDA.


