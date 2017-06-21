Jannis Knuckleball Baffles Baysox Bats, 7-2

BINGHAMTON, NY – Mickey Jannis tossed a Double-A career-best eight innings to help the Binghamton Rumble Ponies take the series opener, 7-2, from the Bowie Baysox at NYSEG Stadium Tuesday night. The righty faced one over the minimum after the fourth inning and struck out eight, matching a Double-A career high. Offensively the Rumble Ponies scored all seven runs with two outs and had five players compile multiple-hit games.

Trailing 2-0 after three innings, the Rumble Ponies scored their first of seven unanswered tallies in the fourth inning. With Kevin Taylor and Matt Oberste aboard, David Thompson singled into left field, plating Taylor. D.J. Stewart’s throw from left was off the mark and allowed Oberste to score before Thompson was gunned down at third.