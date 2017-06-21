Jannis Knuckleball Baffles Baysox Bats, 7-2

BINGHAMTON, NY – Mickey Jannis tossed a Double-A career-best eight innings to help the Binghamton Rumble Ponies take the series opener, 7-2, from the Bowie Baysox at NYSEG Stadium Tuesday night. The righty faced one over the minimum after the fourth inning and struck out eight, matching a Double-A career high. Offensively the Rumble Ponies scored all seven runs with two outs and had five players compile multiple-hit games.

Trailing 2-0 after three innings, the Rumble Ponies scored their first of seven unanswered tallies in the fourth inning. With Kevin Taylor and Matt Oberste aboard, David Thompson singled into left field, plating Taylor. D.J. Stewart’s throw from left was off the mark and allowed Oberste to score before Thompson was gunned down at third.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 27% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2017 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
We're on Facebook