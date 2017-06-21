Community Honors Banquet held last night

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: June 21st, 2017

Frank Speziale Photo

NORWICH – Select students of Norwich High School were honored at the annual Community Honors Banquet and Awards Ceremony last night, June 20, at the Canasawacta Country Club. Norwich City School District Superintendent Gerard O'Sullivan welcomed the students with opening remarks before Reverend Joseph Connolly presented the United Church of Christ's Top 10 Scholar Awards along with National Honor Society Advisor Jamie Maholchic. The evening's guest speaker was Terra Carnrike Granata, NHS Class of '98, before Interim NHS Principal Lori Asquith presented the remaining awards along with Maholchic. Rev. Connolly capped the evening by leading a moment of benediction.


