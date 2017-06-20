Chenango County PONY League baseball

By: Cameron Turner, Sun Staff Writer
Published: June 20th, 2017

EDMESTON – The Edmeston PONY League team ripped into their visitors from Greene this past week, for a 10-3 win at home.

Edmeston defended their home on Thursday, June 15, recording three hits for 10 runs against the error riddled Greene squad – four errors.

“Nate Jennings had a triple and 2 RBIs in the bottom half of the first for Edmeston, helping Edmeston jump out to a 4-0 lead,” said Edmeston PONY League head coach Jay Lyon. “Greene chipped away with two runs in the third and one in the fourth before giving up four in the fifth.”

Edmeston had climbed to a 6-0 lead after the second inning, all before Greene was able to secure some solid production. Still down 6-3 – after the aforementioned Greene comeback attempt – Edmeston buried Greene with a four-run inning in the fifth.


