Frank Speziale Photo

NORWICH – Saturday, June 17 was Dairy Day at the Chenango County Fairgrounds in Norwich, drawing dairy enthusiasts from throughout the county to a day of free milk and cheese, face painting, ‘ask-a-farmer’, the skillet toss, a hay bale maze, and much more. Above, the 2017 Chenango County Dairy Princess Court poses from their float following the parade. Additional photographs can be found in a Photo Finish on page eight.