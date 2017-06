FORT BRAGG, NC – After nearly 40 years of service, New Berlin-native Major General Peter S. Lennon has reportedly retired from his role of Deputy Commanding General for the 200,000-soldier U.S. Army Reserve Command headquartered in Ft. Bragg, NC.

Lennon's career comprised many highlights including his being selected by Ambassador Paul Bremer to lead the transition from the multi-billion dollar United Nations' “Oil for Food Program” to what is now the new Iraqi government.