Hellcats takes one of three over Father’s Day weekend

Robert Jeffrey

Sun Sports Contributor

Voces’s shut out leads to 5-0 win over Post 1194

NORWICH – Tommy Voces’ complete game shutout performance over Hillcrest Post 1194 propelled the Chenango Hellcats to a win on Friday, June 16.

The Hellcats displayed a sound defense anchored by the aforementioned work on the mound, who threw all seven innings of play, while only allowing two hits, five walks and six strikeouts on the evening.

However, with Voce on the mound, the Hellcats defense despite its two errors in the field in game created just enough offense to come away with the win.

With the game remaining scoreless after the first inning and a half, the Hellcats line-up got to work in the bottom of the second delivering all five of their runs in the game.

The Hellcats recorded three hits in the game with Voce helping his cause going 2 for 2 with a walk and KJ Ives picked up one hit going 1 for 2 with a walk. Delivering with an RBI each in the ballgame were Jon Heggie, Paden Burlison, Connor Graven-Briggs and Cristobal Cabellero.

“Tommy Voce had a dominate performance with his complete game shut-out,” said Hellcats head coach Ben Barnes. “(Voce) had guys off balance all night.”

With a solid victory on Friday night, the Hellcats shifted their focus to Saturday’s game with Binghamton Post 80.

Hillcrest: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0– 0 2 2

Chenango: 0 5 0 0 0 0 X– 5 3 2

WP- Voce, LP- Retzlaff

Triples- (Hellcats): Ives

Binghamton Post 80 dominates Hellcats in 15-0 ballgame

NORWICH – It was a hard day to be a Hellcat on Saturday, June 17 as Binghamton Post 80 came to town, bringing with them some of the elite baseball players in all of the Southern Tier.