Milford Academy continues to shine, sending four athletes to the NFL in 2017

NEW BERLIN – Three former football standouts from Milford Academy have made their way through the college ranks to now sign with NFL teams – with the fourth being invited for a visit.

“We prepare them to go to the next level. What we show them here helps them get through what they’re doing and what they have to accomplish to get where they want to be,” said Milford Academy head football coach Bill Chaplick. “It is our history, I don’t have to dream about it, or tell the kid maybe you will make it. I can just give them a list of kids that have done it before them.”

That list of Milford Academy Falcons turned NFL players includes the likes of Cameron Artis-Payne, a running back for the Carolina Panthers; Shonn Greene former New York Jets and Tennessee Titans running back; Terrance Knighton, former Denver Broncos and current Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle, and the electric LeSean McCoy, former Philadelphia Eagles and current Buffalo Bills running back.

Notably, McCoy has enjoyed the most success at the pro-level eclipsing the 1,000 yard mark for the fifth time in his eight year career – first time with the Bills – finishing 2016 with 1,267 yards on 234 carries for 13 rushing touchdowns.

Milford also added a linebacker to their standout players to make it to the pro-level of the NFL – in Tyler Matakevich – who was drafted in the seventh round of the 2016 draft.

Now fast forward to the 2017 season of the NFL, and with mini-camps, and rookie camps underway, four new faces may be in the mix for some NFL appearances come the beginning of the 2017 season.

• Paul Magloire Jr., was scooped up by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent to play linebacker – after posting two solid years in college, playing for the Arizona Wildcats.

“Magloire has crossed the country to find a football home, and based on his play the past two seasons, Tucson apparently fit the bill. He also looked for a position early in his collegiate career, starting out at Appalachian State as a quarterback (he was the New York Old Spice Player of the Year as a high school senior). He moved to running back for his second season with the Mountaineers in 2013 (2-9 rushing) before moving on to Arizona Western Junior College, where he was an All-American and conference defensive player of the year at safety (101 tackles, six for loss, two interceptions, three blocked kicks). Magloire started out at safety for the Wildcats, but moved to linebacker partway through the 2015 season, starting the final eight games there (72 tackles, four TFL). He polished off his career by leading the team with 81 tackles, 5.5 for loss, and 2.5 sacks,” reads the overview section of Magloire’s draft profile according to NFL.com.