Community shows support at Savannah Marie Williams Memorial Scholarship Fundraiser

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: June 12th, 2017

NORWICH – A fundraiser was held at the Canasawacta Country Club (CCC) Pavilion on Saturday, June 10 to help establish The Savannah Marie Williams Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Williams, a 2016 Norwich graduate, unexpectedly passed away on December 20, 2016 following an automobile accident on her travel home from SUNY Geneseo to Norwich for Christmas break.

Friends and family of Savannah have since rallied to establish The Savannah Marie Williams Memorial Scholarship Fund in her memory: a scholarship to be awarded annually to two graduating-Norwich seniors who share similar passions as did Savannah: an aspiration to contribute to the science world, a commitment to community and education, and a passion for athletics.


