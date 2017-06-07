Prison for Norwich man, judge acknowledges drug problem

NORWICH – Friday, in Chenango County Court, one individual appeared in front of Judge James E. Downey, on matters of agreed upon dispositions and sentencing. The man was sent to prison.

Assistant District Attorney Laura R. Parker represented the people, while the defendant was represented by Michael E. Trosset based out of Fly Creek.

Neil R. Lafever of Norwich stood before the court to enter into a plea of guilty to the crime of robbery in the second degree, a class C violent felony following an incident that was said to have occurred in early November 2016 and to enter guilty to a separate case of forgery in the second degree, a class D felony that occurred in early December of 2016.

Once the agreed upon disposition from both parties was placed on the record, Judge Downey then advised Lafever of the sentencing terms for each crime.

In the matter of robbery in the second degree, Lafever would be sentenced to four years in a state penitentiary, with five years post-release supervision, and restitution of $210 is to be paid back to the victim.