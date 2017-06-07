River Run II to host TCGA Juniors Tournament

KIRKWOOD – The TCGA (Triple Cities Golf Association) will visit River Run II Golf Links in Kirkwood, New York on the second stop of their 2017 Juniors tournament schedule.

Open to boys and girls ages 10-18, golfers will find River Run II’s executive style links course challenging as they compete for the 2017 TCGA Tournament Championship.

The Juniors tournament will be held on Thursday, June 29, beginning at 9 AM. Golfers age 10 to 12 will play 9 holes. Registration fee is $15. Golfers age 13 to 18 will play 18 holes. Registration fee is $20. Lunch is included.

Registration deadline is Sunday, June 25. For more information or to register, call (607) 775-9280 or visit riverrunii.com.

– Submitted by Tony Valenta, Marketing Coordinator of River Run II Golf Links