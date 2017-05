Jesse Bloom Bateman from McDonough was awarded a PhD in Earth Systems Science by Stanford University's School of Earth, Energy and Environmental Sciences on May 5, 2017. Earth Systems Science combines the disciplines of Geology, Biology and Chemistry. His dissertation analyzed “Climatic and biotic controls on soil biogeochemistry in intermediate aged volcanic soils.” Jesse graduated from Oxford Academy in 2006, and from Brown University in 2010. He is the son of Fred Bateman and Suzanne Bloom.