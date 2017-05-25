Branham excels at NYSGA Men's Four-Ball Championship

Photo courtesy of NYSGA

COOPERSTOWN – Norwich-resident Bob Branham and partner Kevin Webb of Canandaigua competed in the 2017 New York State Golf Association (NYSGA) Men's Four-Ball Championship at Leatherstocking Golf Course in Cooperstown last weekend, May 21 and 22, where the duo would take first place in the tournament's Senior Division.

Branham – playing out of Canasawacta Country Club in Norwich – and Webb – playing out of Mendon Golf Club in Honeoye Falls – competed against 26 other teams from across the state in the 36-hole, best-ball format tournament over the weekend, ultimately taking sole possession of first place after a stellar second day round of 66.

The duo's initial round of 70 on Saturday positioned them tied for eighth place, two shots behind the leader.

Their round of 66 on Sunday was the lowest round in the Senior Division for either day, and the second-lowest round in either division of the tournament.

This is the third consecutive year Branham and Webb have teamed up for the NYSGA Men's Four-Ball Championship.

While the duo has been a staple in the tournament's top-ten, this is the first year they have taken first place.