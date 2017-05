NORWICH Roger's Value Tire and Auto will host a donation-and-adoption event to benefit the animals at Chenango SPCA (CSPCA) on Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The goal of the event, according to a release from CSPCA, is to collect enough donated items to fill the back of a pickup truck, as well as to promote an opportunity for area-residents to adopt sheltered animals.