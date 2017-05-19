Norwich man charged with seven felony counts

NORWICH – A 28-year-old Norwich man stands accused of seven felony charges against a minor following his indictment Wednesday.

Travis M. St. Denny, of Norwich, was charged with two counts of criminal sexual act in the second degree, class D felonies; and five counts of criminal sexual act in the third degree, class E felonies.

According to Judge James E. Downey, an arrest warrant was signed for St. Denny following the indictment Wednesday, but St. Denny appeared Thursday in court voluntarily with his counsel, Alyssa Congdon of Jackson and Bergman. The arrest warrant was vacated by Downey as St. Denny voluntarily appeared.