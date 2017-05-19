Shootout on senior night, Madison Softball tops winless OV

Submitted Photo – Lauren Kenyon on left.

OTSELIC – A high-scoring game is what the lady Vikings were entrenched in for their final game of the 2017 season, falling to Madison on senior night at 15-10.

Prior to the first pitch on Wednesday, May 17, Lauren Kenyon was honored as this years lone senior from the lady Vikings squad.

“Lauren was the sole senior on our team this year. As a very young team, Lauren was a great leader for the younger girls,” said Otselic Valley head softball coach Molly Shepherd. “She (Lauren) could often be seen carrying the most amount of equipment and would be the last to leave games in order to make sure the dugout was completely picked up. Her hard work, dedication, and commitment will truly be missed by the program. She never gave excuses.”