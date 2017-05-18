Chenango County Athletes compete at Sidney and Three Bald Guys Pentathlons

Robert Jeffrey

Sun Sports Contributor

Perhaps the most grueling and intense events in all of the events on the track and field circuit, the pentathlon shows an athlete’s strength, endurance, speed, and athleticism. At the Sidney Pentathlon and Three Bald Guys pentathlons, multiple Chenango County athletes went to the oval, pits and cage to compete for a pentathlon title on Monday, May 15.

SIDNEY – At the Sidney Pentathlon Meet, Coy Austin from Greene placed second at the meet amassing an impressive 2,457 points. Austin, was outlasted by Downsville’s Desmond Lambe who posted an overall score of 2,480 points.

Adam Brady of Oxford placed third with a total of 1,933 points, while teammate Daniel Woodford placed sixth recording 1,132 points.

Austin’s top events on the afternoon included wins in the shot put with a throw of 39’7” for 601 points as well as a win in the 110m hurdles sprinting for a time of 18.14 seconds recording 511 points. Brady won the 1500m race, recording a time of 4:57 minutes for 576 points. Woodford’s best finish was third place in the high jump, clearing a height of 4’7” for 324 points.