High scoring three innings leads to Canastota besting S-E baseball on senior night

Frank Speziale Photo

SHERBURNE – The Marauders of Sherburne-Earlville were in full force in support of S-E’s varsity baseball team, as the S-E squad fell to Canastota 10-9 on senior night.

Playing at home, senior night, and playing in a one-run game heading into the fourth inning. What better way to play a baseball game on a sunny Chenango County day.

Prior to the game, Sherburne-Earlville honored their four graduating seniors: Trevor May, Joe Purdy, Wayne Law, and Blake Parry.

The S-E boys saw a slow start to the home game on Wednesday, May 17, as Canastota thumped the Marauders for three early runs in the first.