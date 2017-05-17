19-year-old accused of heroin sales, three others arrested in raid

Ashley Babbitt Photo

NORWICH – Four were arrested and stand accused of drug-related charges following the execution of a ‘no knock’ warrant on North Broad Street Tuesday morning.

• 19-year-old Chase B. Webb, Norwich, was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree, a class B felony.

• Steven J. Peterson, 37, of New York, NY, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a class B felony; resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor, and loitering in the first degree, a class B misdemeanor.

• Sebastian J. Catanzaro III, 30, and Christina L. Banks, 28, both of Norwich, were charged with criminal nuisance in the first degree, a class E felony.

It is alleged that Webb knowingly and unlawfully sold heroin from a North Broad Street apartment.

Peterson is accused of possessing cocaine and crack with the intent to sell. He’s further accused of preventing or attempting to prevent a police officer from an authorized arrest. The loitering charge accuses Peterson of remaining in a place for the purpose of unlawfully possessing or using a controlled substance.