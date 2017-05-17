OV Softball drops four straight

Robert Jeffrey

Sun Sports Contributor

Cameron Turner Photo

Eagles Route Vikings

OTSELIC – After an explosive first inning of play, the Otselic Valley Vikings varsity softball team was outscored 18-2 over the final four innings by the McGraw Eagles, as the Vikings lost by a score of 23-7 in the Section III contest.

The Viking’s starting pitcher in Whitney Hamlin let up 15 earned runs on the afternoon of May 8, allowing 17 hits while walking 12 batters in her three inning performance.

Jolanda Ponce was called in to salvage what was left in the game, entering in to relieve Hamlin in the fourth inning. Ponce proceeded to give up eight earned runs to the hard hitting Eagles, allowing 10 hits from the opposition, while only walking three.

The lone bright spot for the Vikings in the 15 run blowout was the offensive performances of Ponce who went 3-3 with two runs scored. Freshman Grace Costa went 2-4 on the afternoon with a run scored and a walk.

Notably, McGraw’s Jade VanWagenen put on a special day at the dish, going 3-5 with two solo homeruns, two RBIs, five runs scored and two walks.