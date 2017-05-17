Sidney Warriors hands Norwich baseball their final loss

Frank Speziale Photo

NORWICH – The 2017 spring season is in the books for the Norwich Purple Tornado, capping off the season with a final away/home game against Sidney.

The game began on Mother’s Day, May 14 at Double Day park in Cooperstown – however, a rainout after one inning, with Sidney up 1-0 – sent the game to Norwich forefront to finish out.

Sidney finished off the bottom of the first inning, smacking in another run.

“We made two or three base running mistakes that cost us. We have been making those all year and we gotta work on stopping that,” said Norwich head coach Rich Turnbull. “Sidney is really much better than their record, they can hit the ball. If they can keep hitting and don’t make errors, they could make a good run in sectionals.”

Home plate would go silent, as the pitchers on either side went to work for the next three innings, making it a 2-0 game going into the fifth inning.