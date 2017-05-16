Blackhawk baseball concludes regular season going 1-1 surrounding the weekend

Cameron Turner Photo

Oxford Baseball defeats Richfield Springs 12-3 on Friday

OXFORD – The Oxford Blackhawk baseball team added a non-league matchup this past Friday, taking the win at 12-3 over Richfield Springs.

Oxford used a heavy dose of runs in the early innings to help lift themselves to the victory on Friday, having 12 runs by the end of the fourth inning. Richfield Springs added a three-run inning in the fifth, but would go silent the final two innings for the road loss.

The difference was the pitching in the contest, despite only outhitting Richfield Springs by two, Oxford’s base runners – who were walked 16 times – simply took advantage of the game. Add in Oxford’s seven hits and just one error in the field and it was Blackhawk baseball on Friday evening.

Taking the win for Oxford on the mound was Austin Crawford, pitching four innings, striking out nine batters and walking just one – only one hit allowed. Matt Roach added two solid innings of pitching with two strikeouts and four walks, before Nick Cirello pitched the final eight pitches of the game.