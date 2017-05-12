Norwich softball concludes winless season

Frank Speziale Photo

NORWICH – Coming off a tough-fought two game loss to Susquehanna Valley on Wednesday night, the Tornado girls battled for their last chance at grabbing a win in 2017, dropping a home game at 10-4 on Thursday night to Johnson City.

On Wednesday, Norwich hosted the Sabers of Susquehanna Valley in double-header action. The first game would see the best results for Norwich – who lost a 3-0 tight game – recording two hits against star pitcher Pappas in the five innings at bat. Pappas took the win with 11 strikeouts and two hits, no walks.

Susquehanna Valley tacked on runs fourth and fifth innings to take the win. Recording the loss in game one on Wednesday was Alex Colley. Colley pitched five innings, striking out six and walking just one, while holding SV to just five hits.

Norwich’s two hits came from Morgan Conkling and Triniti Myers – each having one.

N: 0 0 0 0 0– 0 2 0

SV: 0 0 0 1 2– 3 5 0

Game two of the day, saw Susquehanna Valley figure out the Norwich defense slightly more, winning 6-0 over Norwich.