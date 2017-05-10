Afton to play B-G in MAC league tournament consolation game

Cameron Turner Photo

DEPOSIT – The Crimson Knights of the Afton baseball team were hoping to make some waves from the fourth seeded spot in the MAC league tournament – however, would be undone by top-seeded undefeated Deposit-Hancock by a 15-5 score.

The game, played on Tuesday, May 9, featured two solid teams squaring off for a shot at the MAC crown, however, some 15 hits later and Deposit-Hancock was cruising to the championship game.

A late comeback attempt from the Crimson Knights – scoring three runs in the seventh – proved futile, as the gap proved to be too much to close at that point. The difference, 14 runs scored in the first three innings compared to Afton’s one run in the opening inning.