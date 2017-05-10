Trojans edge out Blackhawks in MAC league tournament action

Karri Beckwith Photo

GREENE – The tensions were high right from the get-go, as Greene baseball hosted the Oxford Blackhawks – squeezing out a win at 4-3 for the Trojans.

The very first inning saw the Blackhawks turn a triple play to get themselves out a jam in the inning, holding onto the 0-0 tie after one.

“It was a very good high school baseball game. We had a chance at the end,” said Oxford head coach Chris Palmer.

Greene took full advantage of a fourth inning in which the Blackhawks hit a lapse in discipline, committing three of their four errors. Couple those errors with four hits from Greene and seven base runners equaled a four-run inning for the Trojans.

“They helped us out there,” said Greene head coach Ron Rapp.