Tornado baseball see playoff hopes dashed

Kieran Coffey

Sun Sports Contributor

CONKLIN – The Purple Tornado varsity baseball team’s hopes of reaching the Section IV playoffs were dealt a big blow on Thursday. They were defeated by Susquehanna Valley on a final score of 3-0.

In what was a tightly contested game throughout, only a combined seven hits were given up in a pitchers duel.

Marcus Cashman was on the mound for Norwich. He gave up just four hits over six innings of work, but he allowed three runs in the first inning, and that proved to be the difference.