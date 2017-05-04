Thursday local sports schedule

• Norwich Baseball at Susquehanna Valley 4:30 p.m. on Thursday
• Sherburne-Earlville Baseball home vs. Sauquoit Valley 4:30 p.m. on Thursday
• Greene Softball home vs. Marathon 4:30 p.m. on Thursday
• Bainbridge-Guilford Tennis at Hancock 4:15 p.m. on Thursday
• Oxford Tennis home vs. Greene 4:15 p.m. on Thursday
• Oxford Baseball at Delhi 4:30 p.m. on Thursday
• Oxford Softball home vs. Delhi 4:30 p.m. on Thursday
• Unadilla Valley Softball at Walton 4:30 p.m. on Thursday
• Afton Softball home vs. Deposit 4:30 p.m. on Thursday