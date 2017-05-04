Norwich softball continues slide despite strong play

Frank Speziale Photo

ONEONTA – The Oneonta Yellowjackets came to town on Monday, and stung the Purple Tornado softball team by a score of 7-4.

“We played great,” said Norwich head coach Jim Sanford.

Sanford remained optimistic despite the loss due to the fight he saw in his athletes – a fight that earned the lady Tornado eight hits in the loss. Better yet, this mark of eight hits doubled the production at the plate that the Yellowjackets enjoyed, only snagging four in the win.

The downside to the hits, came by way of the final score, and subsequently another Norwich loss. The game started with a 3-3 tied ball game after the first inning. Norwich powered their way to a nice 3-0 lead before allowing the lady Yellowjackets to slide in three as well.

Leading the Norwich batters on the day was Morgan Conkling and Kate Dowdall. Conkling and Dowdall each finished 2-4 in the game with a double a piece – with Dowdall recording a run and Conkling snagging an RBI. Allison Yacano smashed home two RBI in her losing efforts, going 1-4. Airelle Jacquette finished 1-4 with a run.