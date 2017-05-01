Oxford and B-G beat up on Greene tennis

Oxford Tennis defeats Greene 4-1 on Thursday (away)

GREENE – Greene varsity tennis suffered their second of three losses on the season last week, coming off a 5-0 loss to Sidney on Wednesday – Greene hosted the Oxford Blackhawks and were defeated 4-1.

On Thursday, April 27, it was the Trojans who would battle on the courts with Oxford – ultimately losing, but coming away with one team point in the process.

Third singles proved to be the lone match point that Greene would secure, as Kevin Gyurik took a 6-2 and 6-1 win from Oxford’s Destiny Bedell.

Harry Oliver defeated Zach Westover at 6-3 and 6-3 for the straight set win at top-singles. Second singles Greene saw Isaac Trass drop his match at 6-1 and 7-5 to Oxford’s Gavin Wheatley.