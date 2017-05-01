Chenango County high school baseball recap

Frank Speziale Photo

Norwich Baseball defeats Owego 7-5 on Friday (away)

OWEGO – Norwich’s struggles of late seemed to be answered on Friday, April 28, as they came away from a road game against the Owego Indians with a 7-5 win.

Norwich had recently been struggling in multiple facets of the game, always being on the wrong side of the breaks in games – however, on Friday, their hard work paid off with a win coming from a combination of walks, and errors.

Playing with multiple errors in the beginning of the game, Norwich found themselves down 1-0 heading into the fifth inning.

After heating up some – Norwich and Owego each scored one run – the game moved to the sixth inning. And when better to score six runs, than the sixth inning.

Norwich used some opportunistic running, coupled with some long-awaited luck to rack up six runs.

We made mistakes, I was really frustrated at the beginning of the game. Some errors really hurt us, and Marcus was pitching so well,” said Norwich head coach Rich Turnbull. “It was the first time we batted around all year. We capitalized on their mistakes.”

Mike Trevisani was hit by pitch and advanced off a single from Dylan Mack – followed by a walk. Egan Parmalee came in as a pinch runner for Mack. Another hit by pitch sent Trevisani in for the run – this started the bleeding for Owego.

Norwich would send in five additional runners coming from solid hitting, hit by pitches and walks – scoring six runs in the inning off of just four hits.

“We capitalized on someone else’s mistakes for the first time all year,” said coach Turnbull.

Owego would tack on three runs late in the game to draw it to 7-5, but would be unable to recover from the catastrophic sixth inning.

Norwich enjoyed solid at-bats from six batters – with Marcus Cashman leading the way, going 2-4 with two RBI.

Taking the win on the mound for Norwich, Cashman snagged five strikeouts and walked five in the process, during his 5.33 innings. JT Vinal would come in to finish the game off, adding two strikeouts and one walk.

Owego only managed five hits, with Nolan Tofte going 2-4 with two runs, and Sam Lavo finishing 2-3 with two runs and three RBI.

Next up for Norwich, they will be traveling to Oneonta to take on the division leading Yellowjackets on Monday, May 1, at 4:30 p.m.

N: 0 0 0 0 1 6 0– 7 7 4 8

O: 0 0 0 1 1 0 3– 5 5 3 9

Bainbridge-Guilford Baseball defeats Unadilla Valley 7-6 on Friday (home)

BAINBRIDGE – The Bainbridge Guilford Bobcats varsity baseball team is rolling to the tune of a three win weekend – the first of three coming when they downed Unadilla Valley 7-6.

This matchup with the Storm came at home on Friday, April 28, in a game which saw UV push for the win with a late run in the seventh inning.

Despite the Storm’s efforts at the plate – where they produced seven hits to match B-G’s production – Bainbridge-Guilford would enact some opportunistic plays to overcome the challenge.

Bainbridge-Guilford would suffer through a three error game, a game where UV played perfect on defense – however, not perfect enough – having just three innings of scoring.

The Bobcats would enjoy runs in four out of the six innings they batted in, having not batted in the seventh.

Taking the loss on the mound for Unadilla Valley was Timmy Postma (four innings, one strikeout, four walks) – before Andrew Jackson and Adam Lamont would come in for the remaining innings. Jackson finished (one innings, four walks, one strikeout), while Lamont finished (one inning, no walks, one strikeout).

Trevor Halaquist earned the win for the Bobcats, pitching four innings and only allowing one walk to go with his eight strikeouts. Sean Jones pitched 2.2 innings and added on three more strikeouts, all before Pete Ouimet added two walks and one additional strikeouts.

Leading UV at the plate – seven team hits – was Adam Lamont who finished 2-4 with a run and Andrew Jackson who finished 1-3 with two RBI.

Bainbridge-Guilford snagged seven team hits as well – with Trevor Halaquist paving the way to the win once again, going 2-4 with two runs and four RBI.