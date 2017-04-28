AARP Driver Safety Courses coming to Chenango in May

CHENANGO COUNTY – Chenango County Agency on Aging has announced two AARP Driver Safety Courses to take place in South Otselic and Norwich respectively in May.

On Wednesday, May 10, and Thursday, May 11, the South Otselic United Methodist Church will host a driver safety course from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. each night. Participants must attend both days of the 6-hour total course to qualify.

Any licensed New York State driver that completes the course may earn a deduction on their car insurance for a three year period, or can have points removed from their license.