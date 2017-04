SHERBURNE The Sherburne-Earlville varsity golf team has now made it 2-0 to start their 2017 spring season downing Canastota by a team score of 192-266.

Played on Mountain Top Golf Course in Sherburne, on April 27, the S-E golf team saw Carley Britton be named their medalist on the day. Britton hit a 45 for the 35 par course. Canastota would name Corey Evan their medalist with his team best mark of 50.