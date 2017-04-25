NHS boys and girls track take first at Doug Quinney Invite

Robert Jeffrey

Sun Sports Contributor

SIDNEY – The Norwich boys and girls track and field team took center stage as both teams swept away their competition on their way to the overall team first place victory at the 2017 Quinney Invitational.

The Tornado boys accumulated 148 points on the day creating a deficit of 50 points between the second place team Sidney.

For the Tornado women, the results would be very similar as they recorded 126 points on the afternoon, 49 more points than the second place Oneonta Yellowjackets.

The Norwich boys saw their first victory of the day come in steeplechase as Ben Ericksen outpaced the field to a speedy time of 10:20 minutes.

Ky’sawn Veale earned another NHS win timing 17.07 seconds in the 110m hurdles.

NHS achieved another win in the 4x800 meter relay, timing 8:50 minutes.

Norwich’s Zack Race and Eric Conant would finish first and second in the 100m dash with times of 11.19 and 11.47 respectively. Race’s time in the 100 meter dash would set a new Quinney Invite record for the event.

Scott Tomanocy recorded a time of 54.74 for second place in the 400m run – while Ben Ericksen claimed another dub for the NHS squad timing 4:52.75 in the 1600 meter.