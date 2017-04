Kieran Coffey

Sun Sports Contributor

NEW BERLIN It has been a rough start to the 2017 season, to say the least, for the Unadilla Valley varsity softball team. The Storm fell to their fifth consecutive defeat yesterday, April 24, losing 16-0 to Harpursville.

UV had poor offense, as well as posting double-digits in the error column to blame for the loss.

The Storm started off well, and the game was scoreless after the opening frame. Then, the wheels started to come off.