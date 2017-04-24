NHS to feature interactive anti-drug program aimed at parents

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: April 24th, 2017

NORWICH – A presentation designed to bring awareness to parents on the signs of drug use will take place at Norwich High School on Thursday, April 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

‘Shawna has a Secret’ is an interactive program by Leatherstocking Education on Alcoholism/Addictions Foundation (LEAF) aimed at “any adult who loves a teen” to learn how to identify and understand signs of drug use – and what to do if suspicions of drug use are confirmed.

"The 'Shawna has a Secret' presentation is an interactive way for parents to learn to identify the covert and overt signs of drug use, and then to develop a skillset for what to do next," said NHS Social Worker Kelly Collins-Colosi, LCSW.


