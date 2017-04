Submitted Photo

NORWICH – Chobani, LLC, Founder and CEO Hamdi Ulukaya has been named to the 2017 TIME 100 – an annual list the magazine composes of the 100 most influential people on the planet.

In a piece authored by Kenneth Roth, Executive Director of the Human Rights Watch, he states, "Hamdi personifies the American Dream, showing that anyone arriving on U.S. shores with drive and intelligence can make it – and bring others along with him."