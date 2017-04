MORRIS-The 44th Annual Otsego County Grange Banquet will be held on Saturday, April 29 at The Zion Episcopal Church, 158 Main Street (Route 51) in Morris.

The program will begin at 4 p.m. with entertainment by Rylee Lum last yearís Otsego County Fair Best of Show Mini Talent winner. The announcement of the 2017 Outstanding Granger will also be presented.