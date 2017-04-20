YMCA Women’s Corporate League

Robert Jeffrey

Sun Sports Contributor

NORWICH – After a week off from competition there were two women’s corporate league games slated for this past Monday April 17.

The first match-up on the evening was between J. Barnes Stone and Ninas I in which J. Barnes Stone cruised to the 64-17 victory.

It was the trio of Brandi Whitbeck, Tanya Barnes and Kristen Barnes that proved to be the difference in the ballgame for J. Barnes Stone, as they combined for 48 points in the ballgame. Ninas I had no answer for their offensive laden opponent as they were unable to disrupt the offensive flow, and in part had difficulty creating their own offense in the process.