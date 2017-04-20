SUNY Oswego names Heather Moore next field hockey coach

OSWEGO, NY – The Oswego State Department of Athletics is excited to announce the hiring of Heather Moore as its first full-time field hockey coach. Moore comes to Oswego from Earlham College in Richmond, Ind.

Over the past four years, Moore served as the head field hockey coach at Earlham. As the head of the Quakers’ program, Moore oversaw all aspects of the program, including recruiting prospective student-athletes, scouting of opponents, practice planning, skill instruction and alumni relations. During her time with Earlham, Moore guided five student-athletes to 10 All-North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) accolades.