Chenango County varsity baseball and softball recap

Chenango Valley Baseball defeats Norwich 6-3

BINGHAMTON – The Norwich varsity baseball squad has now slid to an 0-6 record following their latest loss to the Chenango Valley Warriors on Tuesday, April 18.

Chenango Valley – who is now on a three game win streak – strung together a solid game on Tuesday, where they pulled off the 6-3 win over the Tornado.

“We had a lot of fight tonight but just not enough,” said Norwich head coach Rich Turnbull. “Proud of the guys, we are getting better every inning we play.”

Following a first inning run, Norwich found themselves in the drivers seat in the top of the fourth after driving in two runs to take the 2-1 lead over the Warriors.

Mike Trevisani slammed a hard single to right field, allowing JT Vinal to scamper home for the tying run. Following Trevisani’s at-bat, Brandon Barnes hits a ground ball toward the CV shortstop. A fielders choice situation, JT Vinal was tagged out at second – while AJ Little of Norwich sprinted home for the second run of the inning.

Things were looking up for the Tornado. The Warriors responded like a team who has battled to a winning record on the season.

Chenango Valley drove in three answering runs in the bottom of the fourth to reclaim the lead – a lead which they did not surrender the remainder of the game.

Norwich claimed one additional run in the fifth inning – when JT Vinal hit a single to right field, an error on the play allowed Dashawn King to to advance to third and eventually home, after already successfully stealing second base.

CV saw Pat Giblin pitch five innings with three strikeouts and three walks – as well as Jackson Retzlaff pitch two innings with two strikeouts and three walks.

Norwich saw Nate Scheer take the loss with a five strikeout six walk game in 4.2 innings, with Marcus Cashman adding one inning with a strikeout and a walk, and Eli Rodriguez pitch .1 inning with one strikeout.

Mike Trevisani finished 2-3 with and RBI as Norwich’s top batter.

Next up for Norwich (0-6 overall), they will play home against Chenango Forks at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19.

N: 0 0 0 2 1 0 0– 3 6 0

CV: 1 0 0 3 1 1 x– 6 6 1

Unatego Baseball defeats Sherburne-Earlville 8-0

UNATEGO – The Sherburne-Earlville Marauders added another loss to the season on Tuesday, April 18, when they traveled to Unatego to take on the Spartans.

Unatego bounced S-E from the field with a 8-0 home win for the Spartans, as they valiantly defended their diamond.

“Trevor pitched very well tonight, our offense didn’t help him out,” said Sherburne-Earlville head coach Jay Tackabury. “We have to play good defense as well. Every game we’re learning, we just have to put it all together.”

Trevor May stood on the mound taking the loss for S-E as he battled with the Unatego batters for four and two thirds innings – tossing four strikeouts in his efforts. Cody Beckwith came in as a relief pitcher, gaining no strikeouts in the road loss.

Unatego jumped to a nice 2-0 start following a two-hit second inning. The Spartans recorded hits in four of the six innings they were at the plate, amassing a seven hit game. Adding in a four run sixth inning, truly poured the salt on the wound for S-E.