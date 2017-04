ALBANY – State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli announced yesterday, April 17, that his office has stopped $21.3 million in questionable or fraudulent personal income tax refunds from being paid so far in 2017.

“My auditors are committed to safeguarding the funds of honest New Yorkers,” DiNapoli said. “We’ll stay one step ahead of the schemes used by tax cheats, and look to ensure only legitimate refunds are paid.”