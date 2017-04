GUILFORD – A free rabies clinic will take place at the Town of Guilford Garage on Wednesday, April 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Per the New York State Public Health Rabies Law, all dogs, cats, and domesticated ferrets are required to receive immunization against rabies no later than 4 months of age, and NYS Ag and Markets requires dogs to be licensed no later than 4 months of age.