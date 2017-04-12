UHS Chenango Memorial resident marks 100th birthday

NORWICH – UHS Chenango Memorial resident Marietta Lanfair, born on February 27, 1917 has lived through the most influential events of the century, including two world wars, the depression and the moon landing. Now in her 100th year, Marietta is currently residing at the UHS-CMH Senior Living celebrated the big day five of her children, other family members and friends. A former Chenango Memorial employee herself retired in 1982 after 15 years. Marietta once lived in Mount Upton, remains to be the eldest of over 120 relatives. Marietta waited until she was 57 to complete driving school and received her license. Marietta remains in good spirits and smiles while surrounded by family and friends.