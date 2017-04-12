NYSSWA small school boys basketball All-State teams

CLASS B
Player of the Year
• James Bouknight of LaSalle Academy-CHS – Jr. – 6-4 – 17.4
First Team
• Joseph Girard III of Glens Falls-2 – So. – 6-1 – 36.4
• Davonte Gaines of Health Sciences-6 – Jr. – 6-6 – 17.7
• Tilquan Rucker of South Bronx Prep-PSAL – Sr. – 5-7 – 37.4
• Tavien Kemp of Archbishop Walsh-MMA – Sr. – 6-0 – 33.3
• Jordan Dingle of Lawrence Woodmere-AIS – Jr. – 6-1 – 22.2
Second Team
• Jake Mein of Mynderse-5 – Sr. – 6-5 ––
• Camron Abalos of Spackenkill-9 – Sr. – 5-8 – 22.4
• Deondre Bourne of Leman Manhattan-AIS – Sr. – 6-4 – 31.0
• Aiden Igiehon of Lawrence Woodmere-AIS – So. –6-8 – 21.1
• Justyn Rogers of Fieldston-AIS – Sr. – 6-3 – 23.5
Third Team
• Mike Manley of Pleasantville-1 – Sr. – 6-0 – 21.2
• Sean Dadey of Westhill-3 – Jr. – 6-0 – 14.5
• Tyron Lott of Health Sciences-6 – Jr. – 6-0 – 18.4
• Loudon Porter of Canton-10 – Sr. – 5-11 – 18.5
• Sean Braithwaite of Center Moriches-11 – So. – 6-5 – 17.0
Fourth Team
• Austin Haskell of Susquehanna Valley-4 – Sr. – 6-5 – 18.7
• Chris Jeffrey of Norwich-4 – Sr. – 6-6 – 13.0
• Tajmin Holt of Early College-5 – Sr. – 6-3 – 16.1
• Sean Smith of Sacred Heart-CHS – Sr. – 6-3 – 22.0
• DaJuan Piper of Dwight-AIS – So. –6-0 – 21.5
Fifth Team
• Brian Harrell of Early College-5 – Sr. – 6-3 – 19.2
• Nick Montgomery of East Aurora-6 – Sr. – 6-2 – 15.8
• Jack Spencer of Rhinebeck-9 – Sr. – 6-3 – 22.5
• Charles Davis of Fannie Lou Hamer-PSAL – Jr. – 6-2 – 20.8
• Abdou Ndiaye of Masters-AIS – So. – 6-9 – 17.5
Sixth Team
• Jack Reish of Briarcliff-1 – Sr. – 6-1 – 18.0
• Deonte Holder of Mekeel Christian-2 – Jr. – 5-11 – 21.0
• Kameren Jackson of Westhill-3 – Sr. – 6-3 – 15.4
• Jalin Cooper of Medina-6 – Jr. – 6-5 – 20.8
• Jaiden Allen of Marlboro-9 – Jr. – 5-9 – 16.3
Seventh Team
• Kevin Kelly of Valhalla-1 – Sr. – 6-3 – 22.0
• Jeffrey Coulter of Oneida-3 – Sr. – 6-3 – 22.9
• Bryce Burri of Midlakes-5 .– Jr. – 5-9 ––
• Declan Porter of Canton-10 – So. – 6-6 – 19.2
• Jake Klores of Riverdale County Day-AIS – Sr. – 6-2 – 20.8
Eighth Team
• Paris Brown of Woodlands-1 – Sr. – 5-10 – 18.0
• Carter Stewart of Mekeel Christian-2 – Jr. – 6-5 – 18.6
• Davey Moffett of Vernon-Verona-Sherrill-3 – Jr. – 6-5 – 19.0
• Ali Sumareh of South Bronx Prep-PSAL – Jr. – 6-4 – 26.3
• Isaiah Allen-Smith of LaSalle Academy-CHS – Sr. – 6-3 – 16.0
Ninth Team
• Charlie Goldberg of Croton-Harmon-1 – Sr. – 5-11 – 19.5
• Zach Falkenburg of Chittenango-3 – Jr. – 6-0 – 22.2
• Leo Gallagher of Seton Catholic-4 – Jr. – 5-9 – 12.9
• Nakia Durham of Center Moriches-11 – Sr. – 6-2 – 14.2
• David Goldman of Riverdale County Day-AIS – Sr. – 6-2 – 16.0
Tenth Team
• Brendan Flynn of Hastings-1 – Sr. – 6-1 –15.8
• Sean Nolan of Voorheesville-2 – Sr. – 6-1 – 16.2
• Owen Thompson of Attica-5 – Sr. – 6-5 – 23.1
• Avery Coston of Rondout Valley-9 – Sr. – 6-4 – 21.0
• Blake Martin of Packer Collegiate-AIS – Sr. – 6-1 – 18.6
11th Team
• Quentin Lupo of Pleasantville-1 – Sr. – 6-4 – 13.3
• Mike Alert of Hudson-2 – Sr. – 5-11 –16.7