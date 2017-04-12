NYSSWA small school boys basketball All-State teams

CLASS B

Player of the Year

• James Bouknight of LaSalle Academy-CHS – Jr. – 6-4 – 17.4

First Team

• Joseph Girard III of Glens Falls-2 – So. – 6-1 – 36.4

• Davonte Gaines of Health Sciences-6 – Jr. – 6-6 – 17.7

• Tilquan Rucker of South Bronx Prep-PSAL – Sr. – 5-7 – 37.4

• Tavien Kemp of Archbishop Walsh-MMA – Sr. – 6-0 – 33.3

• Jordan Dingle of Lawrence Woodmere-AIS – Jr. – 6-1 – 22.2

Second Team

• Jake Mein of Mynderse-5 – Sr. – 6-5 ––

• Camron Abalos of Spackenkill-9 – Sr. – 5-8 – 22.4

• Deondre Bourne of Leman Manhattan-AIS – Sr. – 6-4 – 31.0

• Aiden Igiehon of Lawrence Woodmere-AIS – So. –6-8 – 21.1

• Justyn Rogers of Fieldston-AIS – Sr. – 6-3 – 23.5

Third Team

• Mike Manley of Pleasantville-1 – Sr. – 6-0 – 21.2

• Sean Dadey of Westhill-3 – Jr. – 6-0 – 14.5

• Tyron Lott of Health Sciences-6 – Jr. – 6-0 – 18.4

• Loudon Porter of Canton-10 – Sr. – 5-11 – 18.5

• Sean Braithwaite of Center Moriches-11 – So. – 6-5 – 17.0

Fourth Team

• Austin Haskell of Susquehanna Valley-4 – Sr. – 6-5 – 18.7

• Chris Jeffrey of Norwich-4 – Sr. – 6-6 – 13.0

• Tajmin Holt of Early College-5 – Sr. – 6-3 – 16.1

• Sean Smith of Sacred Heart-CHS – Sr. – 6-3 – 22.0

• DaJuan Piper of Dwight-AIS – So. –6-0 – 21.5

Fifth Team

• Brian Harrell of Early College-5 – Sr. – 6-3 – 19.2

• Nick Montgomery of East Aurora-6 – Sr. – 6-2 – 15.8

• Jack Spencer of Rhinebeck-9 – Sr. – 6-3 – 22.5

• Charles Davis of Fannie Lou Hamer-PSAL – Jr. – 6-2 – 20.8

• Abdou Ndiaye of Masters-AIS – So. – 6-9 – 17.5

Sixth Team

• Jack Reish of Briarcliff-1 – Sr. – 6-1 – 18.0

• Deonte Holder of Mekeel Christian-2 – Jr. – 5-11 – 21.0

• Kameren Jackson of Westhill-3 – Sr. – 6-3 – 15.4

• Jalin Cooper of Medina-6 – Jr. – 6-5 – 20.8

• Jaiden Allen of Marlboro-9 – Jr. – 5-9 – 16.3

Seventh Team

• Kevin Kelly of Valhalla-1 – Sr. – 6-3 – 22.0

• Jeffrey Coulter of Oneida-3 – Sr. – 6-3 – 22.9

• Bryce Burri of Midlakes-5 .– Jr. – 5-9 ––

• Declan Porter of Canton-10 – So. – 6-6 – 19.2

• Jake Klores of Riverdale County Day-AIS – Sr. – 6-2 – 20.8

Eighth Team

• Paris Brown of Woodlands-1 – Sr. – 5-10 – 18.0

• Carter Stewart of Mekeel Christian-2 – Jr. – 6-5 – 18.6

• Davey Moffett of Vernon-Verona-Sherrill-3 – Jr. – 6-5 – 19.0

• Ali Sumareh of South Bronx Prep-PSAL – Jr. – 6-4 – 26.3

• Isaiah Allen-Smith of LaSalle Academy-CHS – Sr. – 6-3 – 16.0

Ninth Team

• Charlie Goldberg of Croton-Harmon-1 – Sr. – 5-11 – 19.5

• Zach Falkenburg of Chittenango-3 – Jr. – 6-0 – 22.2

• Leo Gallagher of Seton Catholic-4 – Jr. – 5-9 – 12.9

• Nakia Durham of Center Moriches-11 – Sr. – 6-2 – 14.2

• David Goldman of Riverdale County Day-AIS – Sr. – 6-2 – 16.0

Tenth Team

• Brendan Flynn of Hastings-1 – Sr. – 6-1 –15.8

• Sean Nolan of Voorheesville-2 – Sr. – 6-1 – 16.2

• Owen Thompson of Attica-5 – Sr. – 6-5 – 23.1

• Avery Coston of Rondout Valley-9 – Sr. – 6-4 – 21.0

• Blake Martin of Packer Collegiate-AIS – Sr. – 6-1 – 18.6

11th Team

• Quentin Lupo of Pleasantville-1 – Sr. – 6-4 – 13.3

• Mike Alert of Hudson-2 – Sr. – 5-11 –16.7


