Detective: Second burglary suspect apprehended

By: Ashley Babbitt, Managing Editor
Published: April 11th, 2017

NORWICH – According to Detective-Sergeant Reuben Roach with the Norwich Police Department, the second suspect in the burglary case over the weekend has been apprehended.

19-year-old Noah Cutting of Norwich was arrested by the Norwich Police Department and arraigned in Norwich City Court on Monday.

He was charged with burglary in the third degree, a class D felony; and criminal mischief in the third degree, a class E felony.

The burglary charge alleges that Cutting knowingly entered or remained unlawfully in a building with intent to commit a crime therein.


