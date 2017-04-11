Bobcat boys win in walk-off fashion

Kieran Coffey

Sun Sports Contributor

BAINBRIDGE – Brent Rideout stepped away a hero for the Bainbridge-Guilford varsity baseball team on Monday, April 10, as he drove in the winning run for his side against Unatego in the bottom of the seventh inning, to clinch a crucial win.

In what was a tightly contested game from start to finish, Unatego took an early 2-0 lead after the first inning.

B-G were held without a hit until the fourth inning – in part due to superb pitching from Unatego’s star pitcher – Seth Burnham a four year varsity player who secured 12 strikeouts in the contest.