Fourth inning collapse leads to Trojan win over Blackhawks

Frank Speziale Photo

OXFORD – Marking their second game of the new season – and serving as the Greene Trojan’s season-debut – the varsity baseball squads of fellow Chenango County high school’s Greene and Oxford squared off in what proved to be an exciting Wednesday night of Baseball.

If not for a mishap on the Blackhawk side in their dreadful fourth inning of play, the final score may have read 7-6 in favor of Oxford – however, allowing five errors, two walks, with two hits, and five runs in one inning is quite the mountain to climb back out of.

Instead, the Greene Trojans took full advantage of their situation, emerging from the Wednesday, April 5, game with a win under their belt at 11-7.

“We are a little inexperienced and things snow balled on us in that inning. If we eliminate that inning we have a great chance to win,” said Oxford head coach Chris Palmer. “You never know how things play out but we certainly have a better chance.”